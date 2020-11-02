Restorative Justice Summit to be Held

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Wisconsin Teen Court Association and UW-Madison Division of Extenson are pleased to announce a free, three-day, virtual Restorative Justice Summit for anyone interested in youth justice. The summit will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the following Fridays: November 13, December 11 and January 8.

Each session will start with a keynote speaker followed by breakout sessions related to different areas of youth justice—restorative practices, teen court, racial equity and options for building youth capacity in our communities. The goal of the summit is to increase awareness of youth justice in Wisconsin and the role that the court system, schools, community agencies and communities have in providing opportunities for alternatives to the punitive criminal justice system.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/teencourthub/justiceforallsummit/.