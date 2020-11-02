Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local Interest
Restorative Justice Summit to be Held

Restorative Justice Summit to be Held

By Antigo Times
November 2, 2020
187
0

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Wisconsin Teen Court Association and UW-Madison Division of Extenson are pleased to announce a free, three-day, virtual Restorative Justice Summit for anyone interested in youth justice.  The summit will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm on the following Fridays:  November 13, December 11 and January 8.

Each session will start with a keynote speaker followed by breakout sessions related to different areas of youth justice—restorative practices, teen court, racial equity and options for building youth capacity in our communities.  The goal of the summit is to increase awareness of youth justice in Wisconsin and the role that the court system, schools, community agencies and communities have in providing opportunities for alternatives to the punitive criminal justice system.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/teencourthub/justiceforallsummit/.

Previous Article

Antigo High School Varsity/JV Bowling Scores

Next Article

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.