The Mattoon Girl Scout Troop 7357 recently completed a Community Service Project at Mueller’s Lake in Polar

The Girl Scout Troop 7357 of Mattoon made three signs with information about the wildlife of Mueller’s Lake. One sign is about the fish species, one about the bird species, and one about monarch butterflies and milkweed. In addition to this, they made a life jacket station where anybody can borrow a life jacket and use it for the day, returning it when done, so everyone can stay safe. The Girl Scout Troop 7537 would like to thank Southside Design, A.J Hulman, Nick Novy and the Town of Polar Board for their help and support in completing this project.