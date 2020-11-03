The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day was a Huge Success

FROM THE ANTIGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

October 24, 2020, we participated in the Drug Take Back Initiative and collected 16 boxes of prescription drugs that equaled 347 pounds of medication. That is 347 pounds of prescription medication that will be properly disposed of, minimizing the risk of misuse or improper disposal.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications.

If you missed Saturday’s event, Antigo Police Department has a drop box located in the lobby of the Police Department where people can drop off any unused, expired or unwanted medications for safe disposal.