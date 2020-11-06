Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Education
Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 11-10-20

Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 11-10-20

By Antigo Times
November 6, 2020
79
0
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/s5-MuSh0c0U
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler
at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Pledge of Allegiance

B. Roll Call

C. Public Comment

2. COVID 19 Update
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report

B. Board Retreat Discussion

C. District Snow Day Expectations

D. District Educator Effectiveness Survey Results

E. Consideration of 2020-2021 Staff Compensation

4. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. NEOLA 29-2 and Technical Corrections First Reading

B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 NTC Dual Credit Agreement

C. Start College Now

5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, December 8, 2020

6. Adjourn
Previous Article

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.