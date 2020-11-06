Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting Agenda for 11-10-20
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/s5-MuSh0c0U
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler
at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Pledge of Allegiance
B. Roll Call
C. Public Comment
2. COVID 19 Update
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. Board Retreat Discussion
C. District Snow Day Expectations
D. District Educator Effectiveness Survey Results
E. Consideration of 2020-2021 Staff Compensation
4. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. NEOLA 29-2 and Technical Corrections First Reading
B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 NTC Dual Credit Agreement
C. Start College Now
5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, December 8, 2020
6. Adjourn