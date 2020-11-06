WisDOT: North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #32

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Note: Regionwide projects are designed to complete similar work types at multiple locations in multiple counties. Due to the multiple locations and variety of times work is to be performed, detailed information on those projects are posted here: https://projects.511wi.gov/region-wide-nc/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: August 10, 2020 to November 6, 2020; November 9, 2020 to November 27, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

November 6 to November 13: Crews will complete yellow pavement marking installation and complete final clean-up and start punch list items. Punch list work is estimated for completion by November 27, 2020.

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. This will be a moving closure during the pavement marking operations and punch list work.

Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $4,868,453

November 8 to November 14: Crews will be on site preparing base course for temporary asphalt placement through November 6. Asphalt is scheduled between November 6 and November 13.

Traffic impacts: The entire project length is currently accessible full width on base course material. There will be impacts to access while grading and paving operations continue. Access through work operations will be maintained for local and EMS traffic. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to Michigan State Line

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Schedule: October 12, 2020 to November 6, 2020; May 2021-July 2021

Cost: $2,467,350

Project description: This project will be divided between two construction seasons.

During the fall of 2020: Culvert replacement and asphaltic surface patching will occur. In the spring of 2021; a mill and overlay of the pavement, shoulder work and pavement markings will be installed.

Schedule: Due to early winter weather, work will resume in the spring starting with culvert installation. Three of thirteen culverts have been completed. Restoration work at culvert locations is scheduled for early in the week. Temporary pavement markings at the culvert patches will be installed when weather permits. This is the last update for the year on this project.

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 20, 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Project description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

November 9 to November 13: Crews will remove the temporary roadway and landscape the area.

Traffic impacts: Traffic was switched at the bridge on October 28. A right shoulder closure will be in place on westbound WIS 64 while crew remove the temporary bypass and structure.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: Business 51

Location: Everest Drive to Schofield Avenue; East Grand Avenue to Eau Claire River Bridge

Project ID: 6999-10-60/61

Schedule: This project is complete.

Cost: $1,056,821

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Schedule: Planned work for 2020 is complete. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021. This is the last update for the year.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Schedule: Spring 2021 to November 2021

Cost: $6,028,729

Length of project: 2.6 miles

Project description This is a resurfacing project on WIS 47. The project also includes roadway widening for bicycle lanes, new storm sewer and curb and gutter, reconstructing sidewalk and curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and a rehabilitation of the bridge deck surface over the Wolf River.

Schedule: There is no more work planned for 2020.

Traffic Impacts: County VV opened November 4.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: June 2021 to July 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

Schedule: Work will resume in spring 2021.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging for culvert pipe and asphalt patching operations.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

Oneida County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over the North Branch Pelican River, between Haymeadow Road and Berquist Road (Between Rhinelander and Monico)

Project ID: 1009-46-61

Schedule: This project is complete for 2020. Crews will install a polymer overlay in Spring 2021.

Cost: $344,892

Description: This project consists of removing 1.5 inches of the concrete bridge deck and replacing with new concrete and bridge approaches.

Traffic impacts: None until spring.

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over Hay Creek

Schedule: February 24, 2020 to November 18, 2020

November 9 to November 13: Crews will continue concrete work on and around the bridge and place riprap. Crews will work on restoring the area once equipment is removed.

Traffic impacts: Motorists should anticipate activity with the contractor loading and unloading materials and equipment off the shoulder.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Waupaca County line to County CCC

Project ID: 6251-11-70

Schedule: September 21, 2020 to November 2020

Cost: $1.8 Million

Length of project: 7.2 miles

Description of work: This project is a rehabilitation of WIS 22. Work consists of removing and replacing the asphalt surface, guardrail, storm sewer and pavement markings.

November 9 to November 13: Crews will continue to work on punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: WIS 22 will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by flaggers during punch list work.

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: County O to County H

Project ID: 9080-14-61/73

Schedule: This project is complete. There will be no more updates.

Cost: $1,999,318

Length of project: 7.06 miles

Project description: Crews replaced culvert pipes and guard rail on the project. Crews resurfaced the asphalt on WIS 70 and performed other work including: grading, base aggregate dense, epoxy pavement marking, and centerline rumble strips.

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: August 24, 2020 to October 30, 2020

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

Description: This is a resurfacing project consisting of culvert replacement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, concrete driveway, concrete sidewalk, milling, asphalt paving, gravel shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings.

November 9 to November 13: Crews will work on landscaping and punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be directed with a single lane flagging operation at various locations throughout the work zone. Motorists should expect minor delays.

