WisDOT: North Central Region Weekly Construction Update #33

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood.

This update can be found at https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/.

Adams and Wood Counties

Highway: WIS 13, WIS 21

Location: From WIS 21 to Pixler Court; Bridges over Carter Creek and Big Roche a Cri

Project ID: 6140-01-63/64/73

Schedule: November 9, 2020 to November 27, 2020

Cost: $3,766,727

Project description: This project consists of milling and overlaying 19 miles of WIS 13 from WIS 21 to Pixler Court. New pavement markings and aggregate shoulders will also be installed as part of the project. Additionally, polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Carter Creek (WIS 21) and Big Roche a Cri (WIS 13).

November 9 to November 27: Crews will work on final clean up and punch list items.

Traffic Impacts: A lane closure with flagging can be expected on WIS 13. This will be a moving closure while crews work on punch list items.

Project website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis13wa/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Project ID: 1430-01-87

Schedule: August 3, 2020 to July 30, 2021

Cost: $4,868,453

November 13 to November 20: Crews will be on site preparing base course for temporary asphalt at each intersection in front of paving operations. Crews will be on site paving temporary asphalt (which will be removed in Spring 2021) on mainline WIS 82 until November 17. Paving is scheduled to be complete on November 20. Other operations on site include placing base course in the roadway shoulders, placing temporary barrier wall at proposed guardrail locations, and pavement marking.

Traffic impacts: The entire project length is currently accessible full width on base course material. There will be impacts to access while grading and paving operations continue. Motorists will encounter flaggers for one-way traffic during paving. Access through work operations will be maintained for local and EMS traffic. The detour for non-local traffic is 36 miles.

From the west: WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106.

WIS 82 eastbound traffic will detour south at the WIS 82/WIS 13 intersection continuing to the WIS 13/WIS 23 intersection, east on WIS 23 until I-39; turn north on I-39 and continue to Exit 106. From the east: On WIS 23/WIS 82 detour south on I-39 to Exit 100, turn west on WIS 23, continue on WIS 23 to WIS 23/WIS 13 intersection, turn north on WIS 13, continue on WIS 13 to the WIS 13/WIS 82 intersection, turn west on WIS 82.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139

Location: Fay Lake Road to Michigan State Line

Project ID: 9110-10-60/70

Schedule: May 2021-July 2021. Due to early winter weather, work will resume in the spring starting with culvert installation.

Cost: $2,467,350

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 64

Location: Pine River Bridge

Project ID: 9000-04-70

Schedule: June 8, 2020 to November 20, 2020

Cost: $1,397,335

Project description: The bridge over the Pine River will be demolished and reconstructed.

November 12 to November 20: Crews will remove the temporary roadway and landscape the area.

Traffic impacts: WIS 64 is open. Motorists may encounter shoulder closures while crews complete punch list work.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis64-merrill-antigo/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 153

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Project ID: 6600-00-61/62

Schedule: September 14, 2020 to June 2021

Cost: $1,619,346

Project description: Planned work for 2020 is complete. Asphalt paving and interchange ramp work will occur in Spring of 2021. This is the last update for the year.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV

Project ID: 9650-17-61/70

Schedule: Spring 2021 to November 2021

Cost: $6,028,729

Length of project: 2.6 miles

Project description This is a resurfacing project on WIS 47. The project also includes roadway widening for bicycle lanes, new storm sewer and curb and gutter, reconstructing sidewalk and curb ramps to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and a rehabilitation of the bridge deck surface over the Wolf River.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Project ID: 9040-02-61/62

Schedule: June 2021 to July 2021

Cost: $3,321,165

Description: The project consists of 21 culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and an asphalt pavement overlay. The contractor plans to install all culverts in Fall 2020, shut down for winter, and then complete the curb & gutter and paving in June and July 2021.

Traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging for culvert pipe and asphalt patching operations.

Overall traffic impacts: Traffic will be reduced to a single lane by flagging during culvert replacements, curb & gutter replacements, milling, and paving operations. Traffic may travel on a gravel surface during culvert replacements for a short duration. No work is allowed during the following holiday timeframes for this project:

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Memorial Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Independence Day 2021

Noon Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for Labor Day 2021

6 am Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for Cranberry Fest 2021

Price County

Highway: US 8

Location: Bridge over Hay Creek

Schedule: This project is complete.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8price/

Shawano County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: Waupaca County line to County CCC

Project ID: 6251-11-70

Schedule: This project is complete.

Cost: $1.8 Million

Length of project: 7.2 miles

Vilas County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: US 51 to WIS 155

Project ID: 9080-14-74

Schedule: This project is complete.

Cost: $2,524,353

Length of project: 10.57 miles

November 16 to November 20: Crews will remove project construction signs.

Traffic Impacts: None

