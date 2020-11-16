“You Stop the Spread” Campaign Expands to Broadcast TV

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Department of Health Services (DHS) announced today the next round of advertising in its “You Stop the Spread” campaign. Originally launched through social media and outdoor advertising in September, “You Stop the Spread” now expands to broadcast television. The campaign encourages Wisconsin residents to take action to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19.

“With our current surge in cases, the message of You Stop the Spread is more important than ever,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “By following these key steps, we can protect not only ourselves and our loved ones, but also our front line health care workers who are stretched so thin right now. Reminding our friends and neighbors to stay home and wear masks is integral to flattening the curve and protecting our health care system.”

The “You Stop the Spread” campaign advocates for Wisconsinites to each do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart, and washing our hands. More information on these steps can be found on the “You Stop the Spread” webpage. The new ads will run statewide on broadcast television and are also available to watch on the DHS YouTube page.

Join Wisconsinites across the state by sharing how you stop the spread on social media. Upload photos of you and your family taking action, and be sure to share why you are doing your part, like staying home to protect your local hospital or wearing a mask to help small businesses keep customers, and be sure to use the hashtag #YouStopTheSpread in your posts.

