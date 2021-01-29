Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Trevor McCarthy

I would like to nominate Quinlan McCarthy for Athlete of the week. Quinlan is an important member and leader of our Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling team. Quinlan practices very hard, takes instruction well, knows how to handle pressure, and it shows on the lanes. Quinlan was a big part of why the Antigo Girls were able to capture a second-place finish in the State tournament last March. Quinlan has a great attitude and is always willing to help teammates by keeping the energy high, while also executing her own shots. Not only does Quinlan excel on the lanes, she has also maintained High Honors all four years of High School.