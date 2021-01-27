Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff’s Reports for 2/1/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, January 20th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Willard Avenue reporting that she and her husband arrived home around 10:00PM and noticed a prowler near the garage wearing a hoodie. She told officers that the subject took off down N. Superior Street, jumped into a car, drove about 3 houses north and turned around, taking off southbound on N. Superior Street at a high rate of speed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at S. Superior Street and 10th Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at S. Superior Street and Freiburger Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 2nd Avenue and Watson Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, January 21st

Officers responded to a call from a subject on 2nd Avenue reporting a theft. The subject told officers that a three foot tall snowman figure was stolen from their property.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at a property on Watson Street. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

Friday, January 22nd

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on Hudson Street reporting that a house that was ready for an auction had been broken into and ransacked. It was unknown what was taken at the time of the call.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on 7th Avenue reporting that their i-phone had been taken from their backpack the day before.

Officers received a call from the emergency room at Langlade Hospital reporting that a subject had been dropped off there with major head and facial injuries by some people who had found the subject face down on the road.

Saturday, January 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Memory Lane.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a gas drive off that occurred about 15 minutes earlier. The vehicle was described as being dark in color and left the parking lot going east. The caller also gave officers the license plate number of the vehicle. Officers were going to contact the registered owner of the vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Lincoln Street reporting criminal damage to their truck. The caller told officers that on Thursday evening, they came out of their apartment to take the truck to run some errands when they noticed that the front passenger side tire was flat. While changing the tire, they could see what appeared to be a knife cut in it. The caller gave officers the name of a possible suspect.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Progress Boulevard reporting that they had received a fake $20 bill.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at an address on Morse Street. Property damage only. One driver was cited for having no insurance.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and North Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Sunday, January 24th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Superior Street reporting a gas drive off in the amount of $21.24. The vehicle was described as an older truck that left going northbound on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a report of a subject that was passed out in the snow at an address on 5th Avenue. The subject was very intoxicated. They were transported to the Safety Building.

Monday, January 25th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a shoplifter in custody. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Superior Street.

Officers conducted a follow up investigation at an address on Edison Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Tuesday, January 26th

Officers responded to a call from the manager of an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that a male subject took some items from the business and left in a U-Haul truck with Arizona license plates. The caller told officers that the subject tried to buy a generator, 2 snow blowers and took a DeWalt drill. The male subject was described as approximately 5’ 5”, 145 lbs., wearing a blue hoodie, black sweats, black & red Nikes and an Adidas hat. He left in an unknown direction of travel. Officers were unable to locate the subject. A teletype was sent to surrounding counties with information about the incident.

Wednesday, January 27th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 2nd Avenue and Edison Street. A sobriety test was conducted. The female driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, January 20th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an address on Bissell Street.

Sunday, January 24th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that he went into the ditch on Hwy. 64. He told officers that he was no longer with the vehicle. Officers told the caller that he needed to get the vehicle removed as soon as possible.

Officers responded to a call reporting a black jeep in the ditch south of Summit Lake at the intersection of Cty. Rd. T and Hwy. 45. The female driver said that she had hit slush and went off the road. The vehicle was deep in the ditch and a pine tree was on top of the vehicle. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Hwy. 64. A truck was on fire with black smoke and fire coming from the truck hood. The fire department was on the scene and the fire was put out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. H and Cty. Rd. I. The caller told officers that there was someone around the vehicle. They were unable to give officers a description of the vehicle. The vehicle was removed.

Monday, January 25th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting an accident at Hwy. 45 and Mapleview Road. The caller told officers that two vehicles had side-swiped her vehicle. The damage was mostly paint transfer.