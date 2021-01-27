Community Calendar for 2/1/21 to 2/8/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 3rd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & February 5th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex and paper towels.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 1st & February 8th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 3rd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Bamboo New Snake Slayer Fishing Tournament February 6th 8am Bamboo Bar, W5884 Cedar Ct., Shawano. Register by 8 a.m. Prizes, meat raffles, pays out every hour. $500 biggest fish of the day, $250 2nd biggest fish of the day.

Merrill Winterfest Sled Dog Race February 6th & 7th Headstart Building (formerly Pine River Elementary School), W4165 Highway 64, Merrill. Come out & watch the different mushers as they lead their team of dogs through the trails. ISDRA-sanctioned races with cash purse & trophies for the top 6 places. More than 100 mushers compete during the weekend event. Skijoring, kiddie & celebrity races too. ***DATE may change, please watch site for more information.*** For more information, please call 715-873-4787 or go to http://www.witrailblazers.org/

Walls of Wittenberg Presents “The Art of the Quilter VII – Sew On and Sew Forth” February 6th & 7th Saturdays & Sundays, 11am-3pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Quilters, we invite you to participate in our 7th open quilt show. This is a non-juried, non-judged show. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place People’s Choice and an Award of Excellence awards will be given. The 2021 show will feature: a vintage Manx quilt, Quilting Friends of Hatley deer/bear panel challenge display, a disappearing quilt block display/tutorial, a selection of gently used quilting books and back issue quilters’ magazines available for a free will offering. Show admission is FREE. Please join us in once again making this one of the best attended shows at WOW. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Hiles Fishoree February 6th Hiles. Fish registration Noon-4:30pm. Will be held on the lake at the federal boat landing. Cash Raffle tickets still for sale at Pine Lake Motel, Headwaters Bar and Grill, Lake Forest Trading post and by contacting any fire department member. For more information, please call (715) 478-3450.

Annual Farfromsnoozin’ Bed Races on the Ice February 6th Registration at noon and races starting at 1:00pm. Birch Hills Resort/My Bar, 16688 Nicolet Rd., Townsend. The most fun you can have in your PJ’s. Join us at the Birch Hills Resort in Townsend for our annual bed races. 5 person teams, $25 per team. 100% payout. Bed are provided. Contact Dawn at 715-276-6195 for more information.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic February 12th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 5 years old & older who have been notified that they are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (and is 5-7 days after their contact with them) or who are experiencing ONE of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills and/or muscle aches. The test is free. No Wisconsin residents will be turned away. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Other dates for testing will be February 26th. Please call 715-627-6250 with any questions.

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting February 3rd 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) February 3rd (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous February 2nd, February 4th & February 6th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group February 2nd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs February 3rd 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 3rd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.