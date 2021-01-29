DATCP Resumes Limited In-person Commercial Pesticide Applicator Certification Exams

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now offering limited in-person commercial pesticide applicator certification exams at its Waukesha and Wausau testing locations.

To help ensure adequate social distancing, individuals must schedule their exam in advance at https://pestexam.datcp.wi.gov. Test locations will follow strict social distancing protocols, with a limited number of seats available in each exam session. Facilities and exam materials will be disinfected and sanitized between sessions. All staff and participants will be required to wear face coverings.

Participants will receive their exam results by mail; exams will not be graded on-site. Participants who pass their exam will obtain certification for five years. Additional testing dates and locations will be added when conditions allow.

Online exams for temporary applicator certification continue to be offered. To schedule an online temporary certification exam and purchase training material, visit the University of Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training Program website at https://patstore.wisc.edu/ secure/default.asp.

Private applicators should continue to contact their county Extension educator to schedule an exam. For more information about pesticide certification and licensing, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/ Programs_Services/ PesticidesFertilizersCertifica tionLicensing.aspx or email DATCP at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin. gov.