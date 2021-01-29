PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Wild Side

Dear Reader,

There is something about being in the great outdoors that lifts us up and energizes us. Whether one takes a long walk, rides the bike trails, or paddles on a calm lake or river rapids, one sees the fresh beauty of it all. There is so much to appreciate: The way the trees move and sway loom in sync, the sound of crunching snow, a fluorescent moon rising as the sun vanishes on the horizon.

Spending time in a natural setting with a spouse, relative, or friend offers a peaceful kind of feeling of being together. Together we see the deer cross the path ahead, a fox bounding into a nearby grove of woods, or a v-formation of geese fly overhead. There is no march on the continuum of the planet out in the wild. Instead it’s a floating, meandering series of movements.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher