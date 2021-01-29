Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
January 29, 2021
236
0

The Wild Side

Dear Reader,
There is something about being in the great outdoors that lifts us up and energizes us. Whether one takes a long walk, rides the bike trails, or paddles on a calm lake or river rapids, one sees the fresh beauty of it all. There is so much to appreciate: The way the trees move and sway loom in sync, the sound of crunching snow, a fluorescent moon rising as the sun vanishes on the horizon.

Spending time in a natural setting with a spouse, relative, or friend offers a peaceful kind of feeling of being together. Together we see the deer cross the path ahead, a fox bounding into a nearby grove of woods, or a v-formation of geese fly overhead. There is no march on the continuum of the planet out in the wild. Instead it’s a floating, meandering series of movements.
Patrick J. Wood
Publisher

Previous Article

DATCP Resumes Limited In-person Commercial Pesticide Applicator ...

Next Article

Buy Someone Special, Something Special from Wisconsin ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.