Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

January 27, 2021
The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Lawrence David Myers, Town of Neva and Cynthia Fae Miller, Town of Neva

Cody Robert Gable, City of Antigo and Kayleigh Rae Schroeder, City of Antigo

Philip Stuart Kaschmitter, Town of Langlade and Toni Marie Schutts, Town of Langlade

Clinton Craig Schacht, Town of Neva and Amanda Lee Hoff, Town of Neva

Peter Alexander Dziondziakowski, City of Antigo and Heather Sue Chroge, City of Antigo

