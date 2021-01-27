Recent Marriage License Applications in Langlade County
The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:
Lawrence David Myers, Town of Neva and Cynthia Fae Miller, Town of Neva
Cody Robert Gable, City of Antigo and Kayleigh Rae Schroeder, City of Antigo
Philip Stuart Kaschmitter, Town of Langlade and Toni Marie Schutts, Town of Langlade
Clinton Craig Schacht, Town of Neva and Amanda Lee Hoff, Town of Neva
Peter Alexander Dziondziakowski, City of Antigo and Heather Sue Chroge, City of Antigo