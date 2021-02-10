Additional Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Marinette And Oconto Counties

PESHTIGO, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms emerald ash borer in the Town of Peshtigo in Marinette County. This latest confirmation is in addition to the Town of Abrams and City of Oconto Falls in Oconto County.

Previously, both counties positively identified emerald ash borer (EAB), with additional locations in the Towns of Goodman, Niagara and Wagner in Marinette County, and the Towns of Little Suamico and Morgan in Oconto County. The DNR’s Forest Health Specialists estimated that EAB has been present at the new locations for at least 3-4 years.

EAB kills all varieties of ash trees (white ash, green ash and black ash) but is not known to affect any other Wisconsin tree species. More than 99% of Wisconsin’s ash trees are expected to die. Once infested, ash trees generally die in 4-6 years. Due to a local high water table, sustained flooding and record rainfall in 2019, many ash trees in swamps have already been stressed or killed.

Woodpecker damage, thinning of the tree crown from the top, one-eighth inch D-shaped exit holes and branches sprouting low on the trunk could be signs of EAB infestation.

More information on EAB can be found here. For questions about residential trees, landowners are encouraged to check out the University of Wisconsin EAB page for info and management suggestions.