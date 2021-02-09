ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION APPLAUDS GOVERNOR EVERS HISTORIC INVESTMENTS TO SUPPORT ALZHEIEMER’S AND DEMENTIA

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

MADISON, WI – FEBRUARY 9, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association thanks Governor Tony Evers for including funding for many key initiatives in his proposed 2021-2023 State Budget that will help persons living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their family and professional caregivers.

“We would like to thank Governor Evers for including these historic investments to address Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Wisconsin,” said Michael Bruhn, director of public policy, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We look forward to working with the State Legislature to bring about change for this vulnerable population and their family caregivers that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Governor Evers’ budget will:

Provide additional funding for the County Aging and Disability Resource Centers, and expand the dementia care specialist program statewide.

Fund an expansion of the Alzheimer’s Family Caregiving Support program which provides assistance to low and middle-income families throughout the state that have a family member who is living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Invest over $200 million to support family caregiving by creating a Caregiver Tax Credit that provides up to a $500 credit for qualified caregiving expenses.

“Governor Evers’ budget proposals recognize the fact that family caregivers are truly “essential workers,” continued Bruhn. “In Wisconsin, there are nearly 200,000 unpaid, family caregivers who provide 223 million hours of unpaid care at a value of more than $2.9 billion. The Governor’s historic investments will directly impact the quality of life for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their family caregivers.”

