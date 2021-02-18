Antigo High School Athlete of the Week

Submitted by: Coach Cory Reetz

Athletes Name: Kaden Steckbauer

Description: Kaden is a team Captain for the Boys Basketball team. Through a tough year Kaden has kept a positive attitude and has the best interest of the team in mind. Kaden is encouraging of all teammates and is always requesting feedback on what he can do and how he can be better. No matter the team he wants to guard the opponent’s best player in an effort to do anything he can to help his team win. Kaden is the example of the kind of attitude, coachability and drive that we want for Antigo Boys Basketball! Expectations of Athlete of the Week include: follows athletic code, all passing grades, to class on time and follows school rules.