Antigo High School Bowling Scores from 1/14/21

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Boys Varsity

Antigo Boys Varsity beat Amherst JV. Average pins were 212 with a high game of 245. Top Bowlers: Alec Knapkavage (100% fill rate), Will Kubeny and Jack Steger. Their next meet is 2/21/21 in Antigo.

Girls Varsity

Girls Varsity bowled a dual meet at Resch’s Lanes in Wittenberg. Unfortunately their bowling season has come to an end.

Match 1 vs Wittenberg/Birnamwood

Girls lost to Wittenberg/Birnamwood 3-6. Average pins bowled were 162 with a high game of 217. Top bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck and Marnie Kubacki

Match 2 vs Manawa

Girls lost to Manawa 4-6. Average pins bowled were 153 with a high game of 188. Top bowlers: Marnie Kubacki, Makala Beck, Katie Kirsch and Julianna Maus.

Boys JV

Antigo Boys JV lost to Manawa. Average pins were 147 with a high game of 188. Top bowlers: Brady Rickert, Matt Maus and Brayden Vielbaum. Their next meet is 2/21/21 in Antigo.