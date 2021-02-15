Antigo Times

Antigo High School Bowling Scores from 1/14/21

By Antigo Times
February 15, 2021
FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Boys Varsity

Antigo Boys Varsity beat Amherst JV.  Average pins were 212 with a high game of 245.   Top Bowlers:  Alec Knapkavage (100% fill rate), Will Kubeny and Jack Steger.  Their next meet is 2/21/21 in Antigo.

Girls Varsity

Girls Varsity bowled a dual meet at Resch’s Lanes in Wittenberg.  Unfortunately their bowling season has come to an end.

Match 1 vs Wittenberg/Birnamwood

Girls lost to Wittenberg/Birnamwood 3-6.  Average pins bowled were 162 with a high game of 217.  Top bowlers:  Katie Kirsch, Makala Beck and Marnie Kubacki

Match 2 vs Manawa

Girls lost to Manawa 4-6.  Average pins bowled were 153 with a high game of 188.  Top bowlers:  Marnie Kubacki, Makala Beck, Katie Kirsch and Julianna Maus.

Boys JV

Antigo Boys JV lost to Manawa.  Average pins were 147 with a high game of 188.  Top bowlers:  Brady Rickert, Matt Maus and Brayden Vielbaum.  Their next meet is 2/21/21 in Antigo.

