Antigo High School Bowling Scores from 2/7/21

By Antigo Times
February 9, 2021
The Antigo Girls Varsity and Antigo Boys JV Bowling teams were in action on 2/7/21.  Boys Varsity were off 2/7/21 and bowl again 2/14/21 against Manawa.

 

Boys JV 

The Boys JV Bowling team bowled against Merrill JV at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill beating Merrill JV 5-4.  Average pins bowled per game was 131 with a high game of 154.  Top bowlers:  Brady Rickert, Matt Maus and Alex Heinzen.  Next meet is 2/14/21 at Amherst.

 

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity team bowled against Wausau East/West/DC Everest at Kegler’s Lanes in Manawa winning the match 5-4.  Average pins bowled per game was 165 with a high game of 198.  Top bowlers:  Katie Kirsch, Marnie Kubacki, Makala Becka nd Julianna Maus.  Next meet is 2/14/21 at Resch Lanes in Wittenberg.

