Antigo High School Bowling Scores from 2/7/21

The Antigo Girls Varsity and Antigo Boys JV Bowling teams were in action on 2/7/21. Boys Varsity were off 2/7/21 and bowl again 2/14/21 against Manawa.

Boys JV

The Boys JV Bowling team bowled against Merrill JV at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill beating Merrill JV 5-4. Average pins bowled per game was 131 with a high game of 154. Top bowlers: Brady Rickert, Matt Maus and Alex Heinzen. Next meet is 2/14/21 at Amherst.

Girls Varsity

The Girls Varsity team bowled against Wausau East/West/DC Everest at Kegler’s Lanes in Manawa winning the match 5-4. Average pins bowled per game was 165 with a high game of 198. Top bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Marnie Kubacki, Makala Becka nd Julianna Maus. Next meet is 2/14/21 at Resch Lanes in Wittenberg.