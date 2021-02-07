Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week:

The Antigo Police Department holds an arrest warrant for Cody D. Christjohn D.O.B 10-21-1991 last known address of N9858 Ahrens Rd Clintonville, WI. The nationwide felony warrant is for attempting to flee or elude an officer x2. Cody is also on parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has an addition felony warrant for his arrest through DOC. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411, submit a tip at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 app on your device. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Snow Removal:

A reminder that it is against city ordinance to plow, push, or blow snow into the roadway or across the roadway. Please be courteous in regards to your neighbors so you are not putting your removed snow onto their properties. Also, sidewalks need to be shoveled and kept clean within 48 hours of a snowfall. We appreciate everyone’s efforts and support to comply with these ordinances during the winter months. Stay safe and stay warm!