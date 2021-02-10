Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/15/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, February 3rd

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on E. 5th Avenue reporting that they were in an accident with another vehicle. The two vehicles had backed into each other in the parking lot.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Clermont Street reporting that they were just involved in a hit and run accident. The caller told officers that the other vehicle left the scene. They gave officers a description of the vehicle with the damage it should have from the accident and a possible license plate number.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on 1st Avenue. The caller told officers that their vehicle had its gas cap opened and it looked like someone had poured antifreeze down it.

Thursday, February 4th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his vehicle went in the ditch on Langlade Road. There was no damage. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. A male subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and a warrant out of Sauk County.

Friday, February 5th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 1st Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Sunday, February 7th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a male shoplifter in custody that was being uncooperative. The male subject was cited for retail theft.

Monday, February 8th

Officers stopped a vehicle at an address on Neva Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject had taken multiple items from the business. Officers received a description of the subject, the vehicle they left the scene in, and their direction of travel. Officers were able to determine the registered owner of the vehicle. A teletype was sent to the Marathon County Sheriff’s office to follow up with the subject.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 3rd

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting a gas drive off. The caller told officers that a subject did not pay for $28.73 in fuel and left going north in a Black Chevy Cruze.

Thursday, February 4th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. C and Getts Road. The male caller told officers that his truck went into the ditch and the front end of the vehicle was in the lane of traffic. Some subjects came along and got the truck out.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he went in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 65 and Meadow Road. A driver by observed a truck deep in the ditch on the south side of Hwy. 64. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a truck in the ditch on N. Langlade Road. There was no damage and no injuries. The vehicle as towed out.

Sunday, February 7th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. D and Huggins Road. The caller told officers that a dark colored vehicle was in the ditch and it did not appear that anyone was around.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Bagley Lane and Hwy. 45.

Monday, February 8th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her vehicle was stuck in the snow on the snowmobile trail off of Merlin Lane. A field sobriety test was conducted. The female subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, February 9th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he was in an accident on Mapleview Road. The caller told officers that he hit some ice and slid off the road and struck a pole. He said that the airbags deployed, but he did not need EMS.