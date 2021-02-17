Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/22/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, February 9th

Officers assisted another agency with an arrest of a subject at an address on Memory Lane.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on 6th Avenue reporting a burglary in progress. The caller told officers that someone had just tried to break into their house. The subject left, going southbound, on foot. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Superior Street.

Thursday, February 11th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Morse Street. The caller told officers that their license, identification and credit card had been stolen while they were working.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that an older pickup truck with a smoking engine was driving on the street, halfway on the curb. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital for a sobriety testing and medical clearance. The vehicle was towed.

Friday, February 12th

Officers assisted with a fire call at an address on Bridge Street. Multiple fire departments responded.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Pine Street. A female subject was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, an illegal prescription, marijuana (2nd offense) and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, February 13th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Forrest Road and S. Superior Street. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Hudson Street.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Lincoln Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Sunday, February 14th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Superior Street.

Tuesday, February 16th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 1st Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 10th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. H and 1st Avenue. No one was around the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and held. Officers talked to a male subject who admitted to driving the vehicle. He told officers that he lost control, went into the ditch, walked home and then fell asleep. He was cited for failure to notify law enforcement of an accident.

Friday, February 12th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Popple Lane.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on Cty. Rd. A. Two male subjects were involved. One male was described as 6 ft. tall, 150 lbs., with blonde hair and wearing a blue sweater. The subject left on a snowmobile heading north on the trail towards Pearson. The other male was still there, bleeding, but refusing EMS.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Century Avenue with a male party in the vehicle slumped over. EMS was en route.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was in an accident with another vehicle at Cty. Rd. C and Cty. Rd. B. The caller told officers that she was bleeding from the head and her neck hurt. She was not aware of any other injuries. Both vehicles were towed.

Saturday, February 13th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. D and Cty. Rd. S.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. T. involving a car versus a snowmobile. Property damage only.

Officers were out with a vehicle in the snowbank at Cty. Rd. DD and Klapper Road.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at Cty. Rd. DD and Braun Lane reporting that they came up on a male snowmobiler that was lying by his snowmobile. The caller believed that the subject was intoxicated. The male subject told the caller that he would not drive home. Officers escorted the male subject to a hotel.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was in an accident at Cty. Rd. J and Kennedy Road. She told officers that she was rear ended when she had slowed down for flying snow from a passing semi.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. O and Cty. Rd. A.

Sunday, February 14th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. M.

Monday, February 15th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that they went in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A, south of Cty. Rd. S. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting an accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 47. The caller told officers that the driver of the other vehicle had swerved to miss her, hit a sign and went into the ditch. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were out of the vehicle and walking around.

Wednesday, February 17th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that on Hwy. 45, north of Elcho, there was a red vehicle in the ditch. The caller told officers that she had stopped to try and help, but the male subject, who she believed was the driver, refused her help. She told officers that she believed the male was very intoxicated. Officers located the vehicle on Popple Lane. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital.