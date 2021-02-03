Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 2/8/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, January 28th

Officers were assisting another agency at an address on Martin Avenue. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers received a call from subject reporting that while they were at an area business on Hwy. 64 at around noon that day, someone took the coin holder out of the console of their vehicle. The coin holder had $5-$10 in change inside of it.

Friday, January 29th

Officers responded to a call from a subject on 5th Avenue reporting that when they went to throw some garbage away in a dumpster, a person sat up in the dumpster. The caller told officers that he apologized to the person for bothering them and then the person laid back down. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody on two outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrants for failure to appear on a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Deleglise Street and 7th Avenue. A search was conducted. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, illegally obtained prescriptions, drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on 5th Avenue reporting that their storage unit had been broken into and all of the property in it besides a bicycle had been stolen. The caller also told officers that someone had cut their lock off and put a new lock on it.

Saturday, January 30th

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 5th Avenue. Officers did a walk through. The subject was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. A vehicle had struck an employee. The driver of the striking vehicle had then checked for damage, parked the vehicle and entered the business.

Sunday, January 31st

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on Ackley Street reporting that a subject was pounding on the wall, threatening to kill them. Officers arrested the subject for disorderly conduct for causing three separate disturbances within 2 ½ hours.

Monday, February 1st

Officers stopped a vehicle on Deresch Street. The female driver was referred for operating after suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, February 2nd

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Deleglise Street. The subject was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants and other charges.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Sunday, January 31st

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Anderson Drive. It appeared to be a small fire of building material. The Antigo Fire Department responded.

Wednesday, February 3rd

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Hwy. 45 reporting an accident. The caller told officers that he was backing out of his driveway with his truck when he struck his neighbors car. There were no injuries.