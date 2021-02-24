Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff’s Office Reports for 3/1/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, February 18th

Officers responded to report of a vehicle in the ditch at 1st Avenue and Western Road.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Superior Street. A male subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was referred for felony possession of a firearm.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a male subject in their custody for retail theft.

Friday, February 19th

Officers responded to a call from Probation & Parole requesting an officer to stand by while they searched the vehicle of a male subject. The male subject was taken into custody.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was referred for possession of morphine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Superior Street reporting a suspicious person. The caller told officers that a female subject in a PT Cruiser was very high and kept walking in and out of the business. Officers transported the female subject for a blood draw.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a retail theft in progress. The male subject was described as wearing a black hat and a sweatshirt. The subject’s vehicle was described as an older, light blue truck.

Saturday, February 20th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Deleglise Street and McMillan Avenue. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Officers stopped a vehicle at S. Superior Street and Forrest Avenue. Officers located 3 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle. The subject was referred for possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, February 21st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Edison Street and 10th Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on Wausau Road.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at N. Langlade Road and Hwy. 64.

Officers stopped a vehicle on the 800 block of 5th Avenue. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

Monday, February 22nd

Officers responded to a call from Langlade Hospital requesting an officer for an out of control family member of a patient.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Superior Street and 7th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting a two vehicle accident in their parking lot. Property damage only.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 17th

Officers responded to a report of a chimney fire at a residence on Hwy. 55. Multiple fire departments responded. There was no damage to the house. The homeowner was advised to cease usage until the chimney could be cleaned and inspected.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on S. Superior Street. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on W. Bear Lake Road. The whole road was glare ice. The Highway Department was notified. The vehicle was towed out.

Thursday, February 18th

Officers received a call from an area business on Hwy. 55 reporting that around 9:30am a male subject had stolen some sunglasses and live bait for fishing. They had the subject and their vehicle on camera.

Friday, February 19th

Officers responded to a 911 call from a male reporting that he was involved in a roll-over accident at Cty. Rd. H and Hay Meadow Road. He was not injured. The vehicle was towed and the male subject was given a ride to his residence.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a white Jeep in the ditch on the wrong side of the road at Hwy. 64 and Killian Road. The caller told officers that people were trying to get the Jeep out. Officers then received a 911 call reporting that the couple that was in the Jeep was now engaged in a physical dispute. One subject was given a field sobriety test.

Saturday, February 20th

Officers responded to a report of a black pickup truck in the north ditch facing eastbound on Gruenberg Road between Hwy. 64 and Cty. Rd. S. The caller did not see anyone around. Officers attempted to contact the registered owner.

Sunday, February 21st

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 64 and Price-Polar Road. The vehicle was towed and held. Officers attempted to contact the registered owner.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Forest Road. Property damage only.

Monday, February 22nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Hwy. 64.

Tuesday, February 23rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. S and Hwy. 47.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting a van in the ditch at E. 10th Avenue Road and Parkway Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Crestwood Rd. and Cty. Rd. AA. The vehicle was towed out. There was no damage.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Clear Lake Road between Channel Drive and Piney Woods Lane. A town plow truck struck a DNR truck.

Officers responded to a report an accident at Cty. Rd. D and Hutchwood Road. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a dark blue colored vehicle in the ditch on W. Bear Lake Road, west of Carley Road. The caller told officers that the male driver was slurring his words. When officers arrived, a field sobriety test was conducted.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Now Road. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle. A subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and they were referred for possession of non-narcotic drugs.