Antigo Public Library celebrates National Library Lover’s Month

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

February is National Library Lover’s month and the Antigo Public Library is having a prize drawing from February 4- 10th.

“We want to celebrate National Library Lover’s month so beginning Thursday, February 4, 2021, anyone who checks out materials from the Antigo library will be entered to win a heart-shaped pizza from Gina’s Pizzeria and a box of chocolates.” said Dominic.

One prize entry per visit to the Antigo library location. Prize needs to be redeemed in the month of February 2020 at Gina’s Pizzeria (formerly Buck’s Pizza) in Antigo.

The drawing will end on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 6pm and the winner will be notified February 11.