Board of Health Proclamation

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

February 4, 2021

While Langlade County has recently seen a decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, that does not mean citizens should be complacent regarding precautions to lower their risk of exposure. COVID-19 vaccine availability is limited and that means people are still at risk. To help stop the spread of this virus, the Langlade County Board of Health is requesting that everyone continue to take the following precautions:

– Wear a cloth face covering, unless you are unable to wear one for medical reasons.

– Sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine (when you become eligible) through your provider, a pharmacy, or your Local Health Department.

– Maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.

– Limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

– Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.

– Check daily for symptoms and stay home if sick.

– If symptomatic, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home to await results.

– Answer the phone when the health department calls if you tested positive or are a close contact.

– Be truthful with them about your close contacts. Don’t be the cause of this disease to spread, be the person who helps stop the spread.

Business and community organizations are being asked to continue to protect employees and customers:

– Promote continued use of cloth face coverings.

– Create spaces that maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet between people.

– Limit the number of people indoors.

– Move meetings and gatherings to virtual if possible.

– Encourage delivery and carryout and curbside options.

– Postpone large gatherings/events.

We are not out of the woods yet folks. If we all observed the aforementioned steps to curb the spread of the virus, we can get back to business as usual. Please take this proclamation seriously and do your part to help stop the spread.