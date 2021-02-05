City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 2-10-21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

6:00 PM

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 13, 2021 Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

10-21 Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Exercise Special Assessment Police Powers Under Section

66.0703 Wisconsin Statutes (Special Assessments for Sidewalk and Driveway Approach Program for 2021)

11-21 Clerk-Treasurer/Finance Director Authorization to Waive Event Permit Fees and Insurance Requirements for Previously Held Events

12-21 Implementation of a Fire Department Cadet Program with an Estimated Cost of $6,000

13-21 Increase Fire Chief’s Write-Off Authority of Deceased Patient Accounts with No Estate to $2,000

14-21 Change Order #1 in the Amount of $53,565.20 from A-1 Excavating for the Fifth Avenue Project

15-21 Authorization to Utilize the Water Utility Equipment Replacement Fund for Maintenance Repairs Identified During Inspections for Municipal Drinking Well #’s 19 and 20

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

2. Appointment of Citizen Participation Committee Members as Required by the Community Development Block

Grant

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

16-21 Ratify Mayor Brandt’s Approval of a Settlement for the Past Due Amount for Edison Club Rent

17-21 Consideration to Solicit Housing Development Proposals for the Potential Utilization of an 8.25 Acre of City-Owned Property Located Along Hogan Street North of the Remington Detention Pond

18-21 Additional 2020 Budget Adjustments and Transfers

19-21 Adopt an Updated Citizen Participation Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for January 8 and 22, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 74341 – 74562

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check No. 2052

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3667 – 3668

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Information Items

