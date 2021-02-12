City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda for 2/17/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 20, 2021 Meeting

2. Approval to Waive Permit Fee for Sign at the Welcome Center

3. Approval to Purchase Fire Gear and Helmets for Fire Department

4. Update to Exercise Equipment for the Fire Department

5. Approval to Hire a Full-Time Fire Fighter to Maintain Staffing

6. Creation of a New DPW Lead Worker Position Description for Sewer Jet & Concrete Placement Operations

7. Create New Pay Scale for DPW Employees while they are Working on Incidental Concrete Work created by Utility and Street Repairs

8. Refund of Current USDA Rural Development Loans for Water and Sewer to Lower the Interest Rate and Number of Years for Payment

9. Ordinance to Adopt Section 12.04 of the Wisconsin State Statutes Regarding Communication of Political Messages

10. Approve Purchase of Portable Radios for Police Department

11. Establishment of a 2021 Budget with Infrastructure Alternatives for the Operation & Maintenance of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

12. Closed Session: Pursuant to Section 19.85 (1)(e), Wisconsin Statutes, and upon Proper Motion, the Committee will Convene into Closed Session to Negotiate Sale of City-Owned Land to Potential Buyer. Upon Completion of Discussion in Closed Session, the Committee will Reconvene into Open Session to Act on Matters Discussed, If Necessary, and Proceed with Regular Order of Business.

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and

services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.