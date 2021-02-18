Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 2/24/21

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 2/24/21

February 18, 2021
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 27, 2021 Meeting
2. Presentation by City Resident Robert Baumann Regarding Compost Concerns
3. Request from Rick & Kathy LeBrun for Work within R.O.W. at 840 Laurisa Lane for Landscaping & Irrigation Purposes
4. Request to Place Landscape Plantings within the R.O.W. by Rick & Kathy Lebrun located at 840 Laurisa Lane
5. Professional Services Agreement with MSA Consultants for a 2021 Water System Study to Assess the City’s Anticipated South Water Tower Replacement along with Consideration for Drilling a 5th Supply Well

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

