City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 2/24/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 27, 2021 Meeting

2. Presentation by City Resident Robert Baumann Regarding Compost Concerns

3. Request from Rick & Kathy LeBrun for Work within R.O.W. at 840 Laurisa Lane for Landscaping & Irrigation Purposes

4. Request to Place Landscape Plantings within the R.O.W. by Rick & Kathy Lebrun located at 840 Laurisa Lane

5. Professional Services Agreement with MSA Consultants for a 2021 Water System Study to Assess the City’s Anticipated South Water Tower Replacement along with Consideration for Drilling a 5th Supply Well

