Community Calendar for 2/15/21 to 2/22/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 17th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & February 19th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex and paper towels.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 15th & February 22nd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 17th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Post Lake Improvement Association Ice Fishing Jamboree February 20th Fishing from Dawn-4pm Upper & Lower Post Lake. Register fish by 4pm at the PLIA Building, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Post Lake. Prizes for the largest fish in selected categories. Fish category winners will receive cash for adults and prizes for children under 12. All children ages 13 & under will receive an attendance prize. Awards and drawings will begin at 4:30pm. There will be numerous bucket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and ticket raffles. For more information contact Amy at 715-777-5470.

Badgerland Kids Classic February 20th 8am-2pm Bamboo Bar, W5884 Cedar Ct., Shawano. Fish for Northern, Bass, Crappie, Perch & Bluegill. Free Lunch for all registered kids. Pre-Register at Bamboo Friday, February 15th 3-8pm or Saturday, February 20th 6-8am. All fish must be registered by 2pm. Prizes for Big Fish will be given out from 3:30–4pm. Lots of prizes including: fishing gear, bikes & grand prize is a night’s stay at a waterpark. One lucky kid will receive a free fish mount from Krueger Taxidermy.

Turkey Bowling & Soup Cook Off at Flyin Finn February 20th 11am-6pm Flyin Finn Pub & Resort, 3924 Hwy. 47 N, Rhinelander. How about Turkey Bowling on the Ice at The Flyin Finn Pub and Resort! Sign up at the Finn! 3-Person Teams/$30. 11am Turkey Bowling, 2pm Soup Judging, 3pm Turkey Bowl Off. For more information, please call 715-369-3647.

Pelican Lake Chamber of Commerce Annual Ice Fishing Derby February 27th Gerrits’ Lakeview Inn, 2330 Cty. Rd. G, Pelican Lake, WI 54463.

11th Annual Turkey Bowling February 27th Noon Riverview Town Hall/Fire Department, 15471 Hwy 32 (5 miles North of Mountain), Mountain. 4 person teams, any age can bowl! Pre-register for $25 per team – before Feb. 15 at Mulligan’s or Half-Way Bar, $30 per team after Feb. 15th. Chili, sandwiches, beverages, raffles & more! Ice grippers are encouraged! For more information, please call Barry at 715-850-0364.

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting February 17th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting February 17th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) February 17th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous February 16th, February 18th & February 20th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group February 16th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs February 17th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 17th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

SALT (Senior Adults Living Triumphantly) February 18th Noon-1pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Our SALT community is devoted to the physical, emotional, social, and above all, spiritual care of our over-fifty members. Meetings start at noon in the Quest Center from September through May. A potluck meal usually starts the meeting, followed by prayer and praise, and a brief devotional. For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

