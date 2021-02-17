Community Calendar for 2/22/21 to 3/1/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 24th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & February 26th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 22nd & March 1st 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 24th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic February 26th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 5 years old & older who have been notified that they are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (and is 5-7 days after their contact with them) or who are experiencing ONE of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills and/or muscle aches. The test is free. No Wisconsin residents will be turned away. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Please call 715-627-6250 with any questions.

Pelican Lake Chamber of Commerce Annual Ice Fishing Derby February 27th 7am-4pm fishing, 9am registration. Gerrits’ Lakeview Inn, 2330 Cty. Rd. G, Pelican Lake. Food, drinks & fun for everyone. Cash & merchandise prizes for adults & children in all designated fish categories. Cash Raffle, Sportsmen Raffle, Meat & more prizes. For more information, call 715-487-5222.

59th Annual Marion Lion’s Fishing Derby February 27th 7am-4pm Lions Point, 327 W. Garfield Ave., Marion. The Lions will be selling burgers, brats, beer and soda on the ice; six bicycles given away free each hour starting at 11am (child does not need to be present). Get tickets for first prize $5000, second prize $1000 and various other cash and merchandise prizes. For more information, please call 715-754-5444.

Vintage Snowmobile Show February 27th 11am-5pm Tigerton OHV Park & Campground, 1100 Quad Park Lane, Tigerton. 11am registration, 12:30pm Trail Ride, 1pm Judging (People’s Choice). 3pm Winners Announced, $2 per sled (free after 5 sleds) Register by calling Delbert at 920-495-1043. For more information, go to https://www.tigertonwi.com/campground-atv-park.

11th Annual Turkey Bowling February 27th Noon Riverview Town Hall/Fire Department, 15471 Hwy 32 (5 miles North of Mountain), Mountain. 4 person teams, any age can bowl! Pre-register for $25 per team – before Feb. 15 at Mulligan’s or Half-Way Bar, $30 per team after Feb. 15th. Chili, sandwiches, beverages, raffles & more! Ice grippers are encouraged! For more information, please call Barry at 715-850-0364.

Winter Family Fun Day February 28th 11am-3pm Tigerton OHV Park & Campground, 1100 Quad Park Lane, Tigerton. Multiple fun activities for kids. Bring your sled & find a hill. Lunch is included in ticket price along with craft materials. Craft stations will be set up all day. Purchase tickets for Children 4 & older – $10. Limited space. Parents – free (lunch included). Children under 3 – Free (lunch included). Refunds are not available. Postponed if weather is too cold. For more information, please call 715-535-2169 or go to https://www.tigertonwi.com/campground-atv-park

2021 Winter Wizards Disc Golf Tournament March 6th 8am-3pm Antigo Disc Golf Course, Byrne St., Antigo. Registration starts at 8 am. Players meeting at 8:45am with tee off at 9am. 20 rounds of 20 holes. 1st round best shot, 2nd round alternate shot. Modified putter friendly layout. Pro/Open $100 per team, AM & Women’s $90 per team. Pre-registration at discgolfscene.com. All proceeds benefit the Antigo Disc Golf Course Tee Pad Project. For more information, please call or text Evan at 920-204-5074.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting February 22nd 5:3pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting February 24th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Committee of the Whole Meeting February 24th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting March 1st 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) February 24th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous February 23rd, February 25th & February 27th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group February 23rd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs February 24th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 24th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.