Community Calendar for 2/8/21 to 2/15/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry February 10th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & February 12th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for February will be laundry soap, dish soap, Kleenex and paper towels.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry February 8th & February 15th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), February 10th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

National Guard COVID-19 Testing Clinic February 12th 8am-4pm Langlade County Health Services Gym, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. COVID-19 testing will be available to ALL Wisconsin residents 5 years old & older who have been notified that they are a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 (and is 5-7 days after their contact with them) or who are experiencing ONE of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills and/or muscle aches. The test is free. No Wisconsin residents will be turned away. No appointment is need, but registration is strongly recommended. Register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Other dates for testing will be February 26th. Please call 715-627-6250 with any questions.

45th Annual Rhinelander Lions Fisheree February 13th-14th 7am-3pm Hodag Park, Boom Lake Boat Landing, Rhinelander. Early entry prior to 7 am Sat., Feb. 13 – $20; late entry up to 10:30am Sat., Feb. 13 – $25, to fish remainder of Sat./Sun.; late entry up to 10:30am Sun., Feb. 14 – $25. Prizes: $500 each day for the longest Northern; $250 each day for the 2nd longest Northern; $150 each day for the 3rd longest Northern; $100 each day for the 4th longest Northern; $50 each day for the 5th longest Northern. Additional prizes for Walleye, Perch, Crappie, Bluegill. Kids (11 & under) free fishing event Saturday & Sunday. Daily kids prizes – raffles – food. For updates check out the Rhinelander Lions Facebook page!

Post Lake Improvement Association Ice Fishing Jamboree February 20th Fishing from Dawn-4pm Upper & Lower Post Lake. Register fish by 4pm at the PLIA Building, W8684 Cty. Rd. K, Post Lake. Prizes for the largest fish in selected categories. Fish category winners will receive cash for adults and prizes for children under 12. All children ages 13 & under will receive an attendance prize. Awards and drawings will begin at 4:30pm. There will be numerous bucket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and ticket raffles. For more information contact Amy at 715-777-5470

*Meetings*

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting February 10th 12-1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Game On has implemented preventative measures for the safety of our members & community by promoting social distancing through table & chair arrangements & has implemented heightened building cleanliness. Virtual meetings will be done via webex meetings & you will be sent a link by email each Tuesday, prior to meeting. If you are interested in becoming an Antigo Optimist Club member or participate in a virtual meeting please send message through Facebook messenger.

Antigo Common Council Meeting February 10th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) February 10th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous February 9th, February 11th & February 13th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group February 9th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs February 10th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry February 10th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.