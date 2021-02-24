Community Calendar for 3/1/21 to 3/8/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 3rd 11am-1pm (Wed.) & March 5th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 1st & March 8th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 3rd 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Baseball Sign-up ADC, LCJL, Youth Softball/Fillies & City Leagues March 2nd & 3rd 3-5:30pm Parsons, 515 Amron Ave., Antigo. Come to Parsons for walk-in registration/sign-up. You can also register on line at www.antigo-city.org. For more information, call 866-559-2511 or 866-545-4001.

2021 Winter Wizards Disc Golf Tournament March 6th 8am-3pm Antigo Disc Golf Course, Byrne St., Antigo. Registration starts at 8 am. Players meeting at 8:45am with tee off at 9am. 20 rounds of 20 holes. 1st round best shot, 2nd round alternate shot. Modified putter friendly layout. Pro/Open $100 per team, AM & Women’s $90 per team. Pre-registration at discgolfscene.com. All proceeds benefit the Antigo Disc Golf Course Tee Pad Project. For more information, please call or text Evan at 920-204-5074.

10th Annual Gerrit’s Lakeview Vintage Snowmobile Poker Run March 6th starting at 11am. Ends at 7pm at Gerrit’s Lakeview Inn, 656 Cty. Rd. G, Pelican Lake. $10 per hand. Participating stops include: Gerrit’s Lakeview Inn, Boiling Springs, Tattle Tales, Sammy’s Bar & Grill, Billy Timbers, Roadside Pub, and the Elcho Clubhouse.

Gentle Flow Yoga March 10th, 17th, 31st & April 7th, 14th, 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

30th Annual Pickerel-Pearson St. Patrick’s Day Parade March. 13th 11am Country Inn Bar & Grill, N9195 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. The amazing holiday parade full of St. Patrick’s Day floats, will start at noon. The parade will run from the Tombstone Pickerel Sno-Club Clubhouse on Cty. Rd. DD to Saint Mary’s Church on Hwy. 55. After the parade, stick around for the St. Patrick’s Day Dances at many of the local businesses. All proceeds from the outside food tent go to the Pickerel Rescue Squad. For more information, please call 715-484-3121.

4th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show March 13th 11am registration starts. Jars Bar, 4863 Elm St., Laona. Trophies awarded in 8 different classes, including vintage apparel. Overall winner will receive one of the largest vintage trophies in the state. Food and drink provided all day, with an outside bar and DJ. Awards and parade of sleds at 4pm. For more information, please call 715-478-3450.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting March 8th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 3rd (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 2nd, March 4th & March 6th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 2nd 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs March 3rd 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 3rd 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.