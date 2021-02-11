CoVantage Credit Union’s 68th Annual Meeting Held Virtually This Year

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Members of CoVantage Credit Union are invited to attend the organization’s 68th Annual Membership Meeting virtually on Wednesday, February 24. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. For the health and safety of credit union members, the meeting will be held via phone conference. Register online for the meeting at www.covantagecu.org or by calling 715-627-4336, ext. 2309 no later than 5 pm on Friday, February 19.

On Monday, February 22, registered members will receive a confirmation email containing a call-in number, a meeting ID number, the meeting agenda, and a copy of the 2020 annual meeting minutes and annual statement.

Internet access is not required to participate; members can use a cellphone or landline to listen to the meeting.

All credit union members are encouraged to join the phone conference meeting which will include financial reports and highlights from 2020, and a preview of what is being planned for 2021.

In addition, the traditional cash drawing will be held for those who call into the meeting.

Candidates for the CoVantage Credit Union Board of Directors are:

Susan Gitzlaff, Program Manager, Deluxe

Lee Siler, Owner and President, Lud Stoor Insurance Agency and Miner’s State Insurance Agency

Mike Windberg, Retired Human Resource Professional

Current Board members of CoVantage Credit Union are: Susan Gitzlaff, Wausau; Dennis Haltinner, Appleton; Matt Kolling, Stevens Point; Karen Novak, Antigo; Paul Payant, Antigo; Willis Qualheim, Shawano; Eugene Shawano, Argonne; Lee Siler, Crystal Falls (MI); and Mike Windberg, Menominee (MI).