Feel good about giving back by donating blood on Thursday, February 11 at the Wisconsin Army National Guard Antigo Blood Drive

FROM THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

ANTIGO, Wisconsin (January, 2021) — Many people want to give back to the community but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. In only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.

The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Wisconsin Army National Guard Armory,720 Amron Avenue, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.