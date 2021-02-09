Heuss Continues State Qualifier Streak

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo High School Wrestling Team competed at the sectional tournament in Seymour on Saturday, February 6th. With 6 ranked teams, including top ranked Luxemburg-Casco, 2nd ranked Wrightstown, and 4th ranked Brillion, and 64 ranked wrestlers, there were exciting matchups throughout the day.

Antigo was once again led by 170 pounder Joshua Heuss, who entered the tournament ranked 6th. In the quarterfinal round, Heuss faced Reece Piontek of Denmark (State Rank: 5th). Piontek was able to secure a pair of takedowns to take a 4-1 lead into the second. Piontek chose to start the second period in the down position and was able to score points on a locked hands penalty, an escape, and a takedown to boost his lead to 8-1. A late escape by Heuss cut the lead to 8-2. The third round saw another takedown by Piontek, and a locked hands penalty point for Heuss, leading to a 10-3 final in favor of Piontek.

In the first round of the consolations, Heuss came out on fire against Michael Michonski of Clintonville, securing a takedown 9 seconds into the match. Heuss then was able to turn Michonski for three nearfall points 13 seconds later to boost his lead to 5-0. Shortly thereafter, Heuss was able to turn Michonski once again, this time securing the fall 68 seconds into the first period.

In the consolations semi-finals, Heuss received a medical forfeit over 4th ranked Troy Nabbefeld of Freedom.

In the third-place match, Heuss dominated Sam Loken of Xavier. Heuss was able to secure a first period takedown and take a 2-0 lead into the second. In the second round, Heuss was able to secure another takedown, and eventually turned Loken and finished him via pinfall 48 seconds into the second period.

This set up a match between Heuss and 8th ranked Javon Leisgang of Seymour, with the winning earning a trip to state. An ultra-motivated Heuss was able to secure a takedown 44 seconds into the first round, and after a Leisgang escape, score another takedown that led to a pinfall victory at 1:32 of the first round. Heuss was able to join the list of two-time state qualifiers, and is the first Antigo wrestler to qualify for state in back-to-back years since Nate Raab in 2001 and 2002.

Competing in a bracket with 5 ranked wrestlers, including the top two in the state, Seth Beaber (who earned himself a state ranking of honorable mention after winning regionals) matched up with Devin Derleth of Berlin in the quarterfinals. Beaber was able to start strong, with a takedown 18 seconds into the first period, and then was able to ride Derleth out for the rest of the period. Derleth chose to start neutral in the second period, and Beaber was able to secure another takedown, and added an additional point after forcing Derleth into two stalling calls. A late Derleth escape cut Beaber’s lead to 5-1 entering the third period. In the third period, Beaber, after choosing to start on the bottom, was once again able to force a stalling call against Derleth, and then escape to increase his lead to 7-1. A takedown for Beaber sealed the match and the 9-1 victory.

In the semi-finals, Beaber faced second ranked Ethan Schwartz of Denmark. Schwartz was able to secure a takedown 25 seconds into the match, and eventually earned the pinfall victory.

In the consolation semi-finals, Beaber faced John Schmidt of Waupaca. Schmidt was able to secure a takedown 29 seconds into the match, and Beaber earned an escape to end the first period down 2-1. In the second period, Schmidt received his second stalling warning, and then a Beaber reversal gave Beaber a 4-2 lead. Beaber was then able to turn Schmidt to his back, and earned the pinfall victory 55 seconds into the second period.

In the third-place match, Beaber faced 11th ranked Owen Suennen of Marinette. Beaber was able to put up a solid fight, but dropped a major decision to end his junior season. With the strong finish to the season, Beaber has started to put people on notice for next year.

Continuing the theme of wrestling in brackets that were loaded with talent, Sam Bretl competed at 113 pounds in a bracket with 6 ranked wrestlers. After his quarterfinal opponent didn’t make weight, Bretl moved on to the semi-final round against 10th ranked, and 17-0 Brett Soquet of Denmark. Bretl refused to allow his tough opponent to gain any advantages, and after a first round of multiple scrambles, the wrestlers entered the second without any scoring. The second period also saw multiple scrambles, with neither wrestler being able to score. The third period started with Bretl on top, and Soquet escaped after 28 seconds. Not to be deterred, Bretl then hit a takedown to take the lead 2-1. A late reversal by Soquet led to a pinfall victory for the ranked wrestler at the 5:24 mark. Unfortunately, Bretl was not able to compete further after this hard-fought match. Much like Beaber, Bretl will be looked at to lead the team when he returns as a senior next year.

Competing for his last time as an Antigo wrestler, Logan Edwards competed at 132 pounds, a bracket that saw a startling 7 ranked wrestlers. In the quarterfinal round, Edwards faced 9th ranked Isaiah Walker of Marinette. Walker was able to score first, with a takedown 24 seconds into the match. Edwards was able to earn an escape with 15 seconds to go in the period, and the wrestlers entered the second period at 2-1. In the second, Walker was able to secure a 2-point nearfall to increase his lead to 4-1. In the third, Walker scored on a takedown, and Edwards on an escape, giving the ranked wrestler a 6-2 victory.

In the first round of consolations, Edwards faced 8th ranked Caleb Delebreau of Luxemburg-Casco. Delebreau was able to score first, with a takedown 42 seconds into the first round. A reversal by Edwards 15 seconds later tied the score at 2. Delebreau was able to escape with 50 seconds to go in the period, but a late round takedown by Edwards gave the Antigo wrestler a 4-3 lead going into the second period. Edwards was able to score on a takedown in the second period, before an escape by Delebreau cut the Antigo lead to 6-4. In the third round, Delebreau was able to earn an escape and then a late takedown to win a very close 7-6 match. Edwards has spent a lot of time on the mat these past 4 years, and he will be greatly missed as he graduates this spring.

Robby Hagerty faced state honorable mention Jonny Bieber of Marinette in the first round at 152 pounds. The state ranked wrestler was able to secure a takedown 51 seconds into the match, and then was able to earn the pinfall victory at 1:37.

After a bye in the first round of consolations, Hagerty met up with 7th ranked Logan Bishop of Tomahawk. Bishop was able to score on a trio of takedowns in the first period, and earned a pinfall victory at 2:26 of the second period.

In the 5th place match, Hagerty faced Jeremy Caldwell of Oconto Falls. Caldwell was able to secure a first period takedown and nearfall to take a 5-1 lead into the second period. In the second period, Hagerty was able to secure a takedown, and rode his opponent out for the rest of the round to enter the third period with a score of 5-3. In the third period, Caldwell was able to score on a reversal 39 seconds into the round, and added some late nearfall to win by a 10-3 score. Qualifying for sectionals as a sophomore is no easy task, and it will be fun to watch Hagerty as he continues to improve the next two years.

Also ending his Antigo wrestling career on Saturday was senior Chris Mackey, competing at 120 pounds. Mackey dropped a quarterfinal match to third ranked Brody Hart of Winneconne. Mackey would then drop an 11-2 major decision to Landon Budz of Oconto Falls in the consolations. Mackey was able to compete at sectionals after the second-place qualifier from regionals dropped out Friday morning, and he was in the tough spot of having to mentally and physically prepare for a tournament less than 24 hours after finding out his season still had a couple more matches.

Daniel Livermore, who qualified for sectionals this year as a freshman, matched up with the top ranked wrestler in the state in the quarterfinals, Easton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco. Worachek was able to pin the Antigo wrestler, on the way to a very dominant tournament, which saw him concede zero points.

In the consolation round, Livermore was able to secure an early throw against Garrett Ganter of Oconto Falls. Livermore scored a takedown on the throw, as well as a 3-point nearfall. Livermore was able to add another 3-point nearfall to end the first period up 8-0. In the second period, Ganter was able to secure a throw of his own, leading to a pinfall victory for the Oconto Falls wrestler. After a successful freshman campaign, it will be fun watching Livermore wrestle for Antigo the next 3 years.

The state tournament is split into 3 different locations this year (one for each division). Antigo’s Josh Heuss will be competing in Adams next Saturday. The tiny town of 1,967 is going to be the setting for a fantastic day of wrestling. What is usually a 3-day affair is going to be hammered out in just one. Heuss will use the experience of competing at state last year to prepare himself for what is going to be one of the most grueling tournaments of his life. Action starts at 10 am, but unfortunately, spectators are going to be very limited. Updates can be found on the Antigo Wrestling Facebook page throughout the day

WIAA D2 Sect. B @ Seymour Results for Antigo

106

Daniel Livermore (8-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Easton Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) 17-0 won by fall over Daniel Livermore (Antigo) 8-7 (Fall 0:48)

Cons. Round 1 – Garrett Ganter (Oconto Falls) 7-8 won by fall over Daniel Livermore (Antigo) 8-7 (Fall 5:04)

113

Sam Bretl (10-7) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Sam Bretl (Antigo) 10-7 won by forfeit over () (For.)

Semifinal – Brett Soquet (Denmark) 18-2 won by fall over Sam Bretl (Antigo) 10-7 (Fall 5:24)

Cons. Semi – Garett Deiter (Brillion) 13-3 won by medical forfeit over Sam Bretl (Antigo) 10-7 (M. For.)

5th Place Match – Wyatt Magolski (New London) 10-4 won by forfeit over Sam Bretl (Antigo) 10-7 (For.)

120

Christopher Mackey (7-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brody Hart (Winneconne) 17-0 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 7-5 (Fall 1:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Landon Budz (Oconto Falls) 9-4 won by major decision over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 7-5 (MD 11-2)

132

Logan Edwards (9-6) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Isaiah Walker (Marinette) 12-8 won by decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 9-6 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Delebreau (Luxemburg-Casco) 9-5 won by decision over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 9-6 (Dec 7-6)

138

Seth Beaber (11-5) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 11-5 won by major decision over Devin Derleth (Berlin) 11-7 (MD 9-1)

Semifinal – Ethan Schwartz (Denmark) 15-3 won by fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 11-5 (Fall 1:27)

Cons. Semi – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 11-5 won by fall over John Schmidt (Waupaca) 9-4 (Fall 2:55)

3rd Place Match – Owen Suennen (Marinette) 13-2 won by major decision over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 11-5 (MD 11-1)

152

Robby Hagerty (3-8) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jonny Bieber (Marinette) 15-5 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 3-8 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Logan Bishop (Tomahawk) 18-2 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 3-8 (Fall 2:26)

5th Place Match – Jeremy Caldwell (Oconto Falls) 7-8 won by decision over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 3-8 (Dec 10-3)

170

Joshua Heuss (17-1) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.