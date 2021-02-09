Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 2/15/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:

1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.

2. Roll Call.

3. Approve previous minutes.

4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #893 by James Geenen.

5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #736 by Michael Boehm.

6. 10:15 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #892 by RNL Rentals.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman

Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.