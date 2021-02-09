Antigo Times

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for 2/15/21

By Antigo Times
February 9, 2021
Committee: Board of Adjustment
Date: Monday, February 15, 2021
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Via teleconferencing by phone

The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:
1. 9:00 A.M. Call meeting to order.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve previous minutes.
4. At approximately 9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #893 by James Geenen.
5. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #736 by Michael Boehm.
6. 10:15 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #892 by RNL Rentals.

DAVID ARENDT, Chairman
Langlade County Board of Adjustment

ALL interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard.

 

