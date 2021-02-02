Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice for 2/15/21

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Via teleconferencing by phone[1]

Notice[i] is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, February 15, 2021 beginning at 9:00 A.M. on the following:

9:00 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #893 by James Geenen, N6042 Opperman Way, Shawano, WI 54166. Request permission to construct a 150’ x 300’ pond approx. 10’ deep for wildlife habitat & recreation purposes, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) and 17.18(2)(L)3 of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt NW NW, Section 2, T31N, R14E, Town of Wolf River (Parcel #034-0022.001).

9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #736 by Michael Boehm, 2303 Bellewood Ave, Schofield, WI 54476. Request permission to place a new home with attached garage to within 8’ of each property line (15’ required), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4), 17.44(4)(e)2 of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being Fair Oaks Plat Lot 24, Section 15, T34N, R11E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-1447).

10:15 A.M. Application for Conditional Use Permit #892 by RNL Rentals, N1520 Crestwood Rd., Antigo, WI 54409. Request permission to establish a campground in a Park & Recreation District, pursuant to Sections 17.64(3) and 17.40(3)(c) & (5) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt Gov’t Lot 5, Section 11, T34N, R11E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-0878.014).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard. Due to Corona virus, if you would like to testify in any above hearings you will need to call the office at 715-627-6206 by 4:00p.m., February 12th to make the necessary arrangements. A “listening station” will be provided at the Eau Claire River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI 54409, for members of the public who wish to listen to the proceedings of the Board of Adjustment. Social distancing will be observed at the “listening station”.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

[1] Please note that, upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information or to request this service, contact the Land Records & Regulations Department, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. Telephone: (715) 627-6206. If required, the Board may recess the hearings for the purpose of conducting an inspection of the site/s, and said inspection shall be open to the public. The Board may also act on a modification of the original applications presented at the hearings.