PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Valentine’s Day

Dear Reader,

Sunday February 14th is Valentine’s Day. Normally, this is a day to share gift-giving and dinner with that special someone or, less commercially, to take a moment to celebrate the loved ones who are in our life. But lately our world doesn’t do “normal.”

Valentine’s Day is about generosity and affection; at a fundamental level, it is about love. The meaning of this day can be magnified by the current situation we all find ourselves in. This year could be one where, instead of focusing on just one special person, we care for all who enter our orbit.

On any given day, we may encounter people who are anxious, nervous, angry, and isolated or experience these things ourselves. There are some whose basic needs are not being met because of the pandemic and others who are just barely hanging on by a thread. But, if we step back for a moment and consider the spirit of this day, beyond the chocolates, flowers, and cards, we can tap into something outside of ourselves. We can show care, kindness, and consideration towards others who are perhaps doing less better than we are.

This Valentine’s Day try to make someone’s life around you a bit happier in the process. It doesn’t take much.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher