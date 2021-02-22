Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education Meeting Agenda for 2/23/21

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2021

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL

815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI

Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/8OSTW1SvMQc

*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call

2. Consent Agenda A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

3. Citizens and Delegations A. Public Comment B. Student Representatives’ Report

4. COVID Update

5. New Business A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from February 9, 2021 B. Review Board Policies 2000-Program C. 2021 Graduation Proposal D. 2020 EAP Utilization Report

6. BOARD ACTION A. Consideration to Approve Second Reading of NEOLA Volume 30, No. 1 Policy Updates, Special Update – Edgar 2.0, and additional Volume 29, No. 2 Policy Updates B. Consideration to Approve 2020-2021 eRates. C. Consideration to Approve District ADA Accessible Van Purchase D. Consideration to Approve Wittenberg/Birnamwood Hockey Co-op Agreement E. Consideration to Approve an HRA Retirement Incentive F. Consideration to Approve District Facility Naming Request G. Consideration to Approve Association for Equity in Funding Supplemental Dues H. Report of Employee Resignations I. Report of Donations