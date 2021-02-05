Antigo Times

Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Agenda for 2-9-21

By Antigo Times
February 5, 2021
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/mvtAEsLq88Q
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Public Comment

2. COVID-19 Update
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report

B. Annual Board Development Tool Survey Results

C. Superintendent Evaluation Template Discussion

D. Presentation of Continuous Improvement Goals

E. Mid-Year Academic Update

F. Family Engagement Presentation

G. Head Start Future Plan

H. Noboken Lodge Construction Update

I. Budget Report on Noboken Lodge Building Project

J. 2021-2022 Budget Projection

K. District ADA Accessible Van Purchase Discussion

L. ERate Funding Discussion

4. Possible Action Items
A. First Reading of NEOLA Volume 30, No. 1, Special Update – Edgar 2.0, and Additional Volume 29, No. 2 Updates

B. Consideration to Approve District 2021-2022 Chromebook Purchase

5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Antigo Middle School

6. Adjourn
