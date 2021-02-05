Unified School District of Antigo Committee of the Whole Agenda for 2-9-21
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Unified School District of Antigo
Antigo Middle School IMC, 6:00 p.m.
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks
This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/mvtAEsLq88Q
*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Public Comment
2. COVID-19 Update
3. New Business
A. Board Member Meeting/Legislative Report
B. Annual Board Development Tool Survey Results
C. Superintendent Evaluation Template Discussion
D. Presentation of Continuous Improvement Goals
E. Mid-Year Academic Update
F. Family Engagement Presentation
G. Head Start Future Plan
H. Noboken Lodge Construction Update
I. Budget Report on Noboken Lodge Building Project
J. 2021-2022 Budget Projection
K. District ADA Accessible Van Purchase Discussion
L. ERate Funding Discussion
4. Possible Action Items
A. First Reading of NEOLA Volume 30, No. 1, Special Update – Edgar 2.0, and Additional Volume 29, No. 2 Updates
B. Consideration to Approve District 2021-2022 Chromebook Purchase
5. Confirm Next Meeting Time and Location
A. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Antigo Middle School
6. Adjourn