Wisconsin Conservation Congress Seeking Students For Youth Conservation Congress

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin students interested in the outdoors are invited to join the Youth Conservation Congress. This statewide youth program is designed to grow and develop future conservation leaders across the state. The Youth Conservation Congress (YCC) is a student extension of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress.

The purpose of YCC is to give young people a voice and instill a sense of ownership, civic pride and advocacy for Wisconsin’s natural resources. The YCC strives to effectively engage, educate, and involve youth in the management and protection of our natural resources and foster a conservation ethic through participation in the program.

The YCC program offers opportunities for students from all backgrounds, including seasoned outdoor enthusiasts and novices alike. Although the program is best suited for high school students, younger individuals are welcome to apply.

“I am especially excited about this program because it allows youth an incredible opportunity to work directly with a variety of natural resource managers and experienced outdoor mentors,” said YCC Coordinator Kyle Zenz, who is working to connect more students across the state with the YCC. “Our mission is to provide students with access and the opportunity to follow their outdoor passions whether they are hunting and fishing related or natural resource career driven.”

YCC student delegates are exposed to various aspects of natural resource management and have access to professionals in those fields. Students also receive real-world experience through a variety of service-learning opportunities.

By joining, members gain an understanding of the process for how Wisconsin’s natural resource policy is determined, including the role and history of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress – the state’s statutorily recognized citizen advisory body.