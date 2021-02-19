Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry Launching March 1

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching a new service March 1 that will help connect people with available vaccine. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will provide a central place to let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated, and let them schedule an appointment. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options. Health care systems, pharmacies and local health departments may already have their own registration and scheduling software.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Governor Tony Evers said. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply. It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”

The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment. If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list. Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry .

In addition to helping Wisconsin residents schedule appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine registry can send reminders to those already vaccinated to make sure they get their second vaccine dose, as well as help them monitor for any side effects after they get the vaccine. Wisconsinites without internet access or who need help using the vaccine registry will be able to contact a call center to help guide them through the process or schedule an appointment.

A small group of local health departments will be testing the software during the week of February 22, to make sure it works. Beginning March 1, the software will be rolled out in increments to participating health departments. By April 1, DHS expects the vaccine registry will be available to all interested vaccinators in the state.

“We are thrilled to make the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccination Registry available to local and tribal health departments,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “This registry will help make the process of getting vaccines easier for Wisconsin residents and will also help partners across the state who are administering vaccines.”

The registry uses software from Microsoft for vaccination registration and administration. Wisconsin is one of several states that will be using Microsoft’s software for a vaccine registry system.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Once the vaccine registry goes live, it will be accessible from this webpage.