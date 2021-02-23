Wolf Harvest Zones 1,3,4 Will Close To Hunting And Trapping Effective 3 p.m. Feb. 24

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today wolf harvesting Zones 1,3,4 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective 3 p.m., Feb. 24. At that time, the zones will close to any further hunting and trapping of wolves for the February 2021 wolf harvest season.

With this closure, all six wolf harvest zones are closed for this season. The DNR previously announced wolf harvesting Zones 2,5,6 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective 10 a.m., Feb. 24.

It is each hunter and trapper’s responsibility to verify and abide by zone closures posted to the website here or by calling 1-855-299-9653.