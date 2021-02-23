Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

DNRDNRNews
Wolf Harvest Zones 1,3,4 Will Close To Hunting And Trapping Effective 3 p.m. Feb. 24

Wolf Harvest Zones 1,3,4 Will Close To Hunting And Trapping Effective 3 p.m. Feb. 24

By Antigo Times
February 23, 2021
130
0

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today wolf harvesting Zones 1,3,4 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective 3 p.m., Feb. 24. At that time, the zones will close to any further hunting and trapping of wolves for the February 2021 wolf harvest season.

With this closure, all six wolf harvest zones are closed for this season. The DNR previously announced wolf harvesting Zones 2,5,6 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective 10 a.m., Feb. 24.

It is each hunter and trapper’s responsibility to verify and abide by zone closures posted to the website here or by calling 1-855-299-9653.

Previous Article

Wolf Harvest Zones 2,5,6 Will Close To ...

Next Article

Sex Offender Special Bulletin Notification from the ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.