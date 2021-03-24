Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week:

The Antigo Police Department holdswarrantsfor Michael David Rhea (DOB 9-20-1966). The warrant is for felony bail jumping and also he holds an active Wisconsin Department of Corrections felony warrant. These warrants are related to drug related offenses. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245) or by using the P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also view a list of all warrants at our website, www.antigo-city.org. With your cooperation we can continue to protect and serve the City of Antigo.

Winter Parking:

As of March 10th the City of Antigo’s winter parking ban has been officially lifted. Overnight parking will now be allowed except where it is specifically posted. If you have received a parking citation this year, it still needs to be paid in full even though the ban has been lifted.