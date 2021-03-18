Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Office Reports for 3/22/2`1

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, March 10th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Ackley Street. The female driver struck a sign. There were no injuries. There was damage to her truck, but it was drivable.

Thursday, March 11th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting that they had a subject in custody for shoplifting. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Saturday, March 13th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 6th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, multiple counts of bail jumping and a felon carrying a concealed knife.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting a retail theft in progress. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Dorr Street. A vehicle backed into another parked vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on N. Superior Street. A subject was referred for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Monday, March 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject’s vehicle was struck while they were in the business shopping.

Officers responded to a call from a male subject reporting that between 4 and 5 that day, a vehicle damaged the right rear fender of his Chevy Silverado. He described to officers where he had been parked and he told them that he thought a white vehicle may have caused the damage. Officers followed up at the business looking at video footage. It did not show any white vehicles pulling up next to the Silverado.

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on Center Street reporting the smell of marijuana coming from some apartments on the 2nd floor. When officers arrived, they detected the odor of marijuana but neither apartment would answer the door.

Tuesday, March 16th

Officers tried to stop a vehicle at Lincoln Street and 7th Avenue. The vehicle did not stop at first, but eventually pulled over. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 4th offense, was cited for failure to obey an officer and was given verbal warnings for unnecessary acceleration and speed.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Center Street. A subject backed into a vehicle that was parked in the roadway.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a vehicle going over the centerline on S. Superior St. The caller told officers that the vehicle had now stopped at a business on S. Superior Street and the driver had gone inside. When officers arrived they conducted a search of the vehicle and a field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense.

Wednesday, March 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Clermont Street. A vehicle had side-swiped another vehicle while backing up.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 10th

Officers executed a warrant arrest at an address on Hwy. 55. The subject was transported to the county line and the Forest County Sheriff’s Department took the subject in to custody.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 45. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. A.

Thursday, March 11th

Officers responded to a report of a power line hanging across the road on Trout Road, 1 mile south of County Road AA. WPS was notified and took care of the situation.

Officers responded to a report of a tree blocking the road at Moccasin Lake Road and Bear Lane.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. J and Cty. Rd. B. A subject was taken into custody.

Monday, March 15th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a burglary at a residence on Sunset Road. The caller told officers that the front door was busted open and a couch, and a washer & dryer were gone. They also told officers that the residence had been broken into before.

Wednesday, March 17th

Officers responded to a report of an accident Cty. Rd. C and Cty. Rd. A. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.