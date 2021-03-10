Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/15/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, March 3rd

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 3rd Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Lincoln Street and 7th Avenue. A subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated, was cited for operating while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was given verbal warnings for multiple infractions.

Thursday, March 4th

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. A female told officers that someone had struck her vehicle. The striking vehicle was not there. Officers were going to check the business’s cameras. Property damage only.

Friday, March 5th

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Neva Rod. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Sunday, March 7th

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft in progress at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was arrested for retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Monday, March 8th

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, a schedule IV narcotic & drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and a probation hold.

Tuesday, March 9th

Officers responded to a call from a male subject at the intersection of Clermont Street and Graham Avenue reporting that some people were threatening to stab and beat up another subject. All the parties involved were sent their separate ways by officers.

Officers received a call from an area business on Superior Street reporting that they had a shoplifter on video from 6:15 PM the night before. They did not know who the subject was. Officers were going to look at the video.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, March 4th

Officers responded to a call from a towing company reporting that they had received a call from a male subject requesting to tow his vehicle out of the ditch at Hwy. 55 and Cty. Rd. A.

Friday, March 5th

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage at Hwy. 64 and Short Cut Road. A log truck had lost its axle on Hwy. 64, east of Cty. Rd. S and it was lying in the roadway. A truck with a plow came along and pushed it out of the roadway. The Highway Department was contacted about the divets in the roadway.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a vehicle drove past them while traveling northbound on Hwy. 45 and it went into the ditch. The caller told officers that they pulled over and the driver stated that they were ok. Officers conducted a field sobriety test. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, March 6th

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Birch Road reporting that a white male subject, who was extremely intoxicated, was sitting in a Buick in her driveway. She told officers that the subject attempted to knock on her door, stating that he worked there. The caller told officers that they then let the subject in the house and he was crying and again stated that he worked there. When officers arrived they received consent to search. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male subject was turned over to his girlfriend.

Sunday, March 7th

Officers responded to a call from Langlade Hospital reporting that they had a patient with a gunshot wound who claimed that it happened in Green Bay. Officers sent a teletype to another law enforcement agency to try and obtain more information.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. G and Lonely Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Monday, March 8th

Officers were involved in a high speed chase with a black Ford Focus on Hwy. 64. The chase was terminated when speeds reached over 100 mph. A teletype was sent to the Lincoln & Marathon County Sheriff’s offices with information on the incident.

Officers received a call from a male at a business on Cty. Rd. K reporting that sometime within the last 24 hours someone shot out the window of his tow truck.

Officers stopped a vehicle at S. Superior Street and Freiburger Avenue. A search was conducted. A subject was referred for possession of methamphetamine.

Tuesday, March 9th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Sawyer Lake Road for extremely high speeds, going 90-100 mph in a 55 mph zone. When approaching the vehicle, officers detected a faint smell of marijuana. They were granted consent to search the vehicle. Officers located a small amount of marijuana loose on the back seat. They also located an unopened 12 pack of hard iced tea. The marijuana and alcohol were disposed of. The subject was cited for underage alcohol and having no insurance. They were also given a verbal warning for possession of marijuana and speeding.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N for having no muffler. When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a large, fixed blade knife concealed in the driver’s door storage compartment. During a search of the vehicle, officers also found additional concealed knives, a methamphetamine pipe and a gem bag with meth residue. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.