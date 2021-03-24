Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/29/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, March 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Clermont Street. The caller told officers that they had backed into another vehicle.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue for a subject that pointed a gun out a window at other people. The immediate area was secured and some residents were evacuated from the immediate area. The Langlade County and Oneida County Response Teams were also activated. The subject involved was taken into custody safely and without any further incident. No other subjects were involved.

Friday, March 19th

Officers responded to a report of a truck on fire in front of an area business on 5th Avenue. No one was inside the vehicle.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on 5th Avenue reporting that that their son’s scooter had been stolen. They also told officers that the scooter had been found, but the person who had it refused to give it back. The scooter eventually was returned to its owner.

Saturday, March 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. Property damage only.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 64. The driver refused to identify himself. The driver demanded to talk to the officer’s supervisor. He called 911 demanding to talk to a supervisor. He was advised to call back on Monday and speak to the Captain. The driver received multiple traffic citations.

Sunday, March 21st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Graham Avenue and Superior Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital for evaluation.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at an address on Badger Avenue. A garage was on fire.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, March 19th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. G and Hwy. 45. A subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, March 20th

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Cty. Rd. A. The fire was put out.

Monday, March 22nd

Officers responded to a report of a two accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. HH and Hwy. 64. Multiple fire departments were en route and Medivac was contacted and landed at the scene. The roads were closed. The lone occupant of one of the vehicles was transported to Langlade Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The two occupants of the other vehicle were treated and released at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Officers responded to a call from a male at an address on Berg Road reporting that a male subject was stealing his firewood.

Tuesday, March 23rd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 45. One vehicle backed into another vehicle. Property damage only.

Officers received a phone call from an area business on Hwy. 55 reporting a gas drive off in the amount of $16.00. The vehicle was described as a white Chrysler sedan with no license plates that left going towards Pickerel. The driver of the vehicle was a female subject and a male subject was a passenger in the vehicle.