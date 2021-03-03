Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/8/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, February 25th

Officers responded to a report of a gray vehicle in the ditch on Mary Street, north of Forrest Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Clermont Street reporting that they had backed into a vehicle that was parked on the street. The driver of the other vehicle was not on the scene.

Friday, February 26th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and North Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Langlade Road near 2nd Avenue. The male driver of one vehicle was cited for having no insurance.

Saturday, February 27th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a van in the ditch on Hwy. 47, just off of Hwy. 45. A subject was taken into custody and transported to Langlade Hospital. The vehicle was towed.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 3rd Avenue. A subject was taken into custody on a Shawano County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a break-in at an address on Irving Street. There was damage and tracks all over the back yard.

Sunday, February 28th

Officers responded to a call from an area business reporting that a white car came through the drive thru with 3 to 4 people in the vehicle that were drinking. Officers stopped the vehicle. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was cited for operating without a license and failure to have their passengers wear a seat belt. A subject was cited for failure to fasten a seat belt and a subject was referred for possession of marijuana.

Tuesday, March 2nd

Officers received a call from a subject reporting that they had been advised by their mortgage company that their house payment was late. They found out that the check had been cashed at an area bank and the person put the money in their account.

Wednesday, March 3rd

Officers executed a warrant attempt at and address on Superior Street. The subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, February 24th

Officers responded to a report of a black vehicle in the north ditch at E. 10th Avenue Road and Parkway Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Sunday, February 28th

Officers responded to a 911 call from the male owner of a business on Hwy. 55 reporting that one of his employees had called him, and was shook up because a male customer had come in drunk and pulled a gun on another customer after a verbal argument. The caller told officers that another employee also witnessed the incident. The male subject and his girlfriend left traveling north on Hwy. 55 in a white Chevy Trailblazer. Officers sent a teletype to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office with information about the incident. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office later called and said that they had the male subject in custody.

Monday, March 1st

A male subject came to the Safety Building to report the theft of his enclosed trailer, two snowmobiles and other various items that were in the trailer.

Tuesday, March 2nd

Officers responded to a report of an accident on N. Langlade Road. A vehicle was in the ditch. There was no road blockage.