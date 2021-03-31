Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/5/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, March 23rd

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Clermont Street. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road for a shoplifter. The male subject was mailed multiple citations.

Wednesday, March 24th

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile offense at Antigo High School. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64.

Thursday, March 25th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an area business on Neva Road. A vehicle struck the drive thru overhang.

Friday, March 26th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Center Street. There was a fire in the oven. The fire was extinguished.

Officers responded to a report that a northbound lane on Neva Road was blocked. Someone lost a load of wood. The roadway was cleared.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Edison Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, March 27th

Officers responded to a call from a subject at an address on 5th Avenue reporting a burglary. The caller told officers that the house had been broken into and a subject left through the back in the alley. Officers determined who the suspect may have been and a teletype was sent to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to try and get more information on the subject.

Sunday, March 28th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Nantasket Street. The female caller told officers that a male subject was spraying spray paint in the hallways. She told officers that she believed that the male lived in the apartment building. She also said that she and other residents had asked him to stop because of the smell and the paint was getting on the walls. She believed that the male subject was intoxicated. Officers spoke with the male subject and told him to go to bed.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Friday, March 26th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Antigo Street.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 52. The air bags had been deployed, but no one was around. There was substantial damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed. Officers attempted to locate the possible driver. The driver would be receiving multiple citations.

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. S and Mayking Road. EMS was paged and later told to disregard. The female driver’s parents were taking her to the emergency room.

Saturday, March 27th

Officers responded to a call from a female subject reporting that she was in an accident at Century Avenue and Neva Road. Her vehicle struck a light pole.

Sunday, March 28th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a vehicle all over the road, going northbound on Hwy. 45. The vehicle then went into the ditch, north of Huggins Road on the east side. After officers arrived, it was determined that the accident was caused by the female driver’s low blood sugar level. She told officers that the last thing she remembered was going past the Dollar General in Birnamwood.

Monday, March 29th

Officers executed a search warrant at an address in the Town of Wolf River. During execution of the search warrant, an extensive clandestine methamphetamine lab was located in and around the garage of the property. Members of the WI State Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and CLEAR team members were requested at the scene. All hazardous waste and potentially dangerous methamphetamine-related items were removed and properly disposed of. The suspect, a 39 year old Langlade County man, was located and taken into custody on several charges.