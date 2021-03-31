Area Bowling Scores for 4/5/21
NORTHLAND LADIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAGUE BOWLING 3-24-21
H&R Block 866, 821, 785 = 2472; Gallenberg Farms 852, 871, 873 = 2596; Tessmer Trucking 853, 821, 860 = 2534; Arlen’s TV & Appliance 821, 815, 819 = 2455; The Nail Depot 817, 807, 756 = 2380; Rick’s 45 Roadhouse 782, 783, 795 = 2360; Jenny’s House of Dogs 831, 792, 810 = 2433; Summ Bowlers 818, 749, 874 = 2441; Held’s Bar 822, 852, 766 = 2440; Gutter Girls 799, 844, 916 = 2559; Heart Breakers 809, 729, 850 = 2388; White Winter Winery 804, 864, 736 = 2404
INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES
Melissa Baker 179, 260, 210 = 649; Karen McCarthy 162, 181, 190 = 533; Jeanne Tatro 196, 167, 170 = 533; Steph Steger 172, 182, 162 = 516